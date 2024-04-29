Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rises By 66.7%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSSY opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.1923 dividend. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

