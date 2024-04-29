Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Rises By 59.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $632.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.