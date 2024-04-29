Short Interest in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Increases By 59.0%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Journey Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DERM opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72. Journey Medical has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Medical will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Journey Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,163,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,736.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,163,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,736.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Justin Adam Smith bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,717 shares in the company, valued at $467,467.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $169,300 in the last ninety days. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Journey Medical

About Journey Medical

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.