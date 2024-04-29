Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Rises By 69.5%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the March 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

NXCLF remained flat at $1.11 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Get LIFULL Co.Ltd. alerts:

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.