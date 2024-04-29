Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Decreases By 16.1%

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,345,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,345,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793 in the last ninety days. 22.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 418.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

