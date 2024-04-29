Short Interest in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Decreases By 16.9%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.50. 198,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,872. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

