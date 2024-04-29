Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Grows By 69.1%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nidec Price Performance

Nidec stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Nidec has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.