Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Drops By 16.2%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 836,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,404,000 after buying an additional 65,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 174,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,904. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

