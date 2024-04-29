Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Declines By 16.7%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,474,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
NOVONIX Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. NOVONIX has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.12.
About NOVONIX
