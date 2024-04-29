Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Declines By 16.7%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,474,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

NOVONIX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. NOVONIX has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

