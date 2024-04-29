Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expands By 77.1%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the March 31st total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $54.80 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $725.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

