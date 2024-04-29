Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Grows By 30.9%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSP Group stock remained flat at $2.49 during midday trading on Monday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

