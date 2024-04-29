Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Grows By 30.9%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SSP Group Price Performance
SSP Group stock remained flat at $2.49 during midday trading on Monday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.
SSP Group Company Profile
