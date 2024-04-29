Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Rises By 26.5%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.0203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

