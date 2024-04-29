Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Grows By 43.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,316.0 days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
Shares of Tokuyama stock remained flat at $15.10 during trading on Monday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10.
About Tokuyama
