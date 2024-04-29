Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Grows By 43.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,316.0 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of Tokuyama stock remained flat at $15.10 during trading on Monday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

