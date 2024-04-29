Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Expands By 60.0%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VITFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. 46,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,406. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.
About Victoria Gold
