Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Expands By 60.0%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VITFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. 46,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,406. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

