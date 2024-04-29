Short Interest in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Drops By 16.5%

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 97,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,401. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,436,000 after buying an additional 752,851 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,722.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 579,128 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 405.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 314,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 252,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 141.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

