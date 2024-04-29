Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Increases By 40.0%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YERBF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,330. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.
About Yerbaé Brands
