Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $351,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

