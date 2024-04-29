Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Siegfried Price Performance

Shares of SGFEF stock remained flat at $1,001.00 during trading hours on Monday. Siegfried has a 52 week low of $1,001.00 and a 52 week high of $1,001.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $988.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $896.21.

Get Siegfried alerts:

About Siegfried

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Siegfried Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished dosage forms to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale-up and clinical trial material production services.

Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.