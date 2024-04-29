Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 9,595 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.