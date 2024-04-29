Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10,760.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in PACCAR by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,293 shares of company stock worth $14,581,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.3 %

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.