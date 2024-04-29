Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 25,965 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 869.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

