Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 1.01% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMTM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of MMTM opened at $222.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.93. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $168.26 and a twelve month high of $230.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

