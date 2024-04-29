Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 475.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $151.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

