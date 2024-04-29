Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 235.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.