Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.36 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

RSP stock opened at $162.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.