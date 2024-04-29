Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 192.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,326 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.98% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

FCTR stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

