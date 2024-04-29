Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,819 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,910,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 444,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

