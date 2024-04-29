Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $881,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after buying an additional 589,881 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

