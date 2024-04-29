Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 424,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $28.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

