Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.