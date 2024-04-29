Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

