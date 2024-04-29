Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

