Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 7%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 304,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,065,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$311.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

In other news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. In related news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Also, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

