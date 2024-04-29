SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. SJW Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $78.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

