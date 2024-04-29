Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hillman Solutions worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,918. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

