Skylands Capital LLC Buys 20,725 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,687. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

