Skylands Capital LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,965 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.16% of Lovesac worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 137,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,203. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $342.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.87.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. Lovesac's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

