Skylands Capital LLC Buys 7,400 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.72. 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,549. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.