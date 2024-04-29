Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the period. Oshkosh accounts for 2.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Oshkosh worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Oshkosh by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 204,278 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $16,153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 385.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 166,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 58.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.11. The stock had a trading volume of 263,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

