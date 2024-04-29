Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,993. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.