Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.21. 198,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,330. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.