Skylands Capital LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 194,265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Generac by 108.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

