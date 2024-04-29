Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

