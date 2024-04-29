Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho accounts for 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 440,624 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after acquiring an additional 392,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at about $21,651,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.44 and a beta of 0.11.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

