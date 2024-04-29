Skylands Capital LLC Sells 120 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $602.70. 280,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.23 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

