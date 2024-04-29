Skylands Capital LLC Sells 600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Choreo LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in BlackRock by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $760.93. 222,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $802.08 and its 200 day moving average is $761.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,511 shares of company stock valued at $66,778,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

