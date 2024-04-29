Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.24. 263,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,576. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

