Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.36. 129,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,263. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

