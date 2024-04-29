Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 8.3%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 117,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 90,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$31.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
