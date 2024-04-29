Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 8.3%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 117,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 90,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$31.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.