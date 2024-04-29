Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2134 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has increased its dividend payment by an average of 83.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:SQM traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.